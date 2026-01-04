Reviewing Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mackenzie Realty Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackenzie Realty Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 2 0 2.33

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Mackenzie Realty Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackenzie Realty Capital $22.06 million 0.37 -$25.92 million ($10.80) -0.41 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.43 billion 1.99 $214.06 million $0.73 16.50

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Mackenzie Realty Capital. Mackenzie Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackenzie Realty Capital N/A -15.16% -6.24% Apple Hospitality REIT 12.37% 5.46% 3.55%

Volatility and Risk

Mackenzie Realty Capital has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mackenzie Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Mackenzie Realty Capital on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is based in ORINDA, Calif.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

