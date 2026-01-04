Contrasting XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) & Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) and XPENG (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of XPENG shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPENG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hino Motors and XPENG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 XPENG 3 4 7 3 2.59

Profitability

XPENG has a consensus target price of $25.37, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given XPENG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPENG is more favorable than Hino Motors.

This table compares Hino Motors and XPENG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors 1.56% -4.31% -0.78% XPENG -4.02% -9.25% -3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hino Motors and XPENG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion $2.90 9.57 XPENG $5.60 million 3,456.44 -$805.43 million ($0.42) -48.56

XPENG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hino Motors. XPENG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hino Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hino Motors has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPENG has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPENG beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About XPENG

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

