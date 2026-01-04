Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Critical Comparison

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Aerospace and Rocket Lab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace $62.03 million 6.82 $5.88 million $0.36 59.02 Rocket Lab $436.21 million 93.05 -$190.18 million ($0.38) -199.97

Analyst Recommendations

Park Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Lab. Rocket Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park Aerospace and Rocket Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rocket Lab 1 5 7 2 2.67

Rocket Lab has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.40%. Given Rocket Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Lab is more favorable than Park Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Park Aerospace and Rocket Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace 11.57% 7.97% 7.01% Rocket Lab -35.64% -27.26% -12.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Rocket Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Park Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Rocket Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Lab has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rocket Lab beats Park Aerospace on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron, a reusable orbital-class small rocket; and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

