Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded down 36.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 5,541,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,138% from the average session volume of 447,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Iconic Minerals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Iconic Minerals this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple syndicated alerts and repeat headlines from AmericanBankingNews drew attention to the sharp intraday declines and prompted wider coverage, amplifying selling pressure. Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 36.5% – Here’s What Happened
- Negative Sentiment: Public market insider selling was reported, which appears to be the primary catalyst for the rout — insider disposals often trigger immediate downward pressure on small-cap mining stocks. Public market insider selling at Iconic Minerals (ICM)
- Negative Sentiment: Trading volume has surged (reported ~5.54M vs. average ~447.8k), indicating broad, high-turnover selling that can depress price and attract short-term momentum sellers. Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Down 30.8% – What’s Next?
- Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals raise risk: high leverage (debt-to-equity ~145.4), poor near-term liquidity (quick ratio ~0.05, current ratio ~0.83), small market cap (~C$25.7M) and negative earnings metrics — factors that reduce investor tolerance for stock-specific selling. Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 36.5% – Time to Sell?
Iconic Minerals Stock Down 36.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.
About Iconic Minerals
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iconic Minerals
- A month before the crash
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- S&P 8000
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.