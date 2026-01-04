Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 36.5% – Time to Sell?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded down 36.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 5,541,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,138% from the average session volume of 447,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Iconic Minerals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Iconic Minerals this week:

Get Iconic Minerals alerts:

Iconic Minerals Stock Down 36.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.