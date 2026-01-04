Promising Space Stocks To Follow Today – January 4th

Boeing, Rocket Lab, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the space economy—designing, building, launching, operating, or servicing space-related hardware and services (e.g., launch providers, satellite manufacturers, ground-equipment makers, and space-data or communications operators). Investors view them as a thematic sector with high growth potential but also elevated capital intensity, long development timelines, regulatory and technical risks, and sensitivity to government contracts and market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

