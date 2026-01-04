True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00 and traded as low as C$8.89. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 19,912 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, True North Commercial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.39.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.59 million for the quarter. True North Commercial REIT had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -17.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties. It has properties in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.

