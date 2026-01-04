Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.05 and traded as low as GBX 766. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 768, with a volume of 45,936 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of £255.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 776.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 767.60.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc was formed on October 21, 1981 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

