ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Down 21.7% – Should You Sell?

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) was down 21.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,597,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 286,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ROK Resources this week:

ROK Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

