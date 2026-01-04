Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and traded as low as $79.3740. Givaudan shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 40,799 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82.

Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company’s core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

