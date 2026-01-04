RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.61 and traded as low as GBX 95. RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 95, with a volume of 555 shares traded.

RTC Group Trading Down 2.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. The company has a market cap of £11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick Spoliar acquired 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £4,919.84. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

