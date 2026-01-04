Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $18.74. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 548,170 shares.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 36.53%.The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $582,506.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 277,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,781.25. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

