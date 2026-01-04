Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.07. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.0660, with a volume of 109,352 shares changing hands.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with total return through a blend of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and employing an options overlay to enhance income generation.

The Fund’s investment approach centers on fundamental analysis to identify large- and mid-cap stocks with attractive risk/return profiles.

