Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.09 and traded as high as C$9.18. Interfor shares last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 344,964 shares traded.

IFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of C$589.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.48.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($4.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 13.82%.The firm had revenue of C$689.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company’s primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

