West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.46. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 93,750 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 target price on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.56.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Down 2.3%

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

