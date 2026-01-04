Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $16.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 1,356,493 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $590.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.06). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $448.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $6,118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 532.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after buying an additional 2,030,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.