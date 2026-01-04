Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $25.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $25.2710, with a volume of 216,894 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-advantaged income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objective by primarily acquiring dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, with a focus on businesses that have demonstrated a track record of consistent cash distributions. EVT may also invest in American depositary receipts and other securities that offer favorable tax treatment for U.S.
