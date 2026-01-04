Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $25.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $25.2710, with a volume of 216,894 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 337,985.8% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 1,131,099,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,765,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 829,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 438,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-advantaged income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objective by primarily acquiring dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, with a focus on businesses that have demonstrated a track record of consistent cash distributions. EVT may also invest in American depositary receipts and other securities that offer favorable tax treatment for U.S.

