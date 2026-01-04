Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and traded as high as $29.69. Trimedyne shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 879 shares trading hands.

Trimedyne Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $16.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.62.

About Trimedyne

(Get Free Report)

Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.