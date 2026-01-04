Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is a historic Japanese industrial group whose companies operate across a wide range of sectors including trading, natural resources and energy, industrial machinery, chemicals, automotive-related businesses, food and consumer goods, real estate, and financial services. Many Mitsubishi entities act as trading and investment houses that source, distribute and invest in commodities and finished goods, develop infrastructure and energy projects, and provide corporate and financial solutions to multinational clients.

