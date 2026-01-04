Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 372,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 283,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.42.

About Nevada King Gold

(Get Free Report)

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021. Nevada King Gold Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.