Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.06. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS shares last traded at $2.0550, with a volume of 3,418,010 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Trading Up 2.8%

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Institutional Trading of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 34.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invested Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA (Cemig ADS) is a leading Brazilian energy company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power. Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, the company operates as a vertically integrated utility, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across its concession areas. In addition to its core electricity business, Cemig maintains interests in natural gas distribution and distinct energy-related ventures, including renewable sources and infrastructure projects.

In its generation segment, Cemig manages a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, photovoltaic and wind power plants.

