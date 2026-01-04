GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Shares Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.52. Approximately 1,258,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,146,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

