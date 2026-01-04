Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.2401 and last traded at $0.2590. 22,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 57,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2696.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EVLVW) is a security technology company specializing in contactless weapons detection systems designed to enhance safety and streamline entry processes at high-traffic venues. The company’s solutions combine advanced sensor fusion with artificial intelligence to accurately detect concealed threats such as firearms and knives without requiring physical pat-downs or the removal of personal belongings. By delivering a low-friction screening experience, Evolv aims to balance robust security protocols with a positive visitor experience.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Edge, utilizes millimeter-wave radar and computer vision to identify potential threats within milliseconds as individuals walk through screening portals.

