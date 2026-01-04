Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as high as $18.89. Myers Industries shares last traded at $18.6220, with a volume of 433,134 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $696.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $205.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Myers Industries news, CFO Samantha Rutty acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helmuth Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,233.56. This trade represents a 59.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 372.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.