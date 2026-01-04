Uniswap Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $295.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00006539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00090847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 899,882,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,247,563 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 899,886,420.03708885 with 630,251,562.74698885 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.89570344 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1371 active market(s) with $305,639,571.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

