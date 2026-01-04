AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$31.56 and last traded at C$31.56. Approximately 1,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.43.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 2.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.27.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ) is a Sweden-based global manufacturing company renowned for its diverse range of commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and industrial power solutions. The company’s core operations encompass the design, production and sale of heavy- and medium-duty trucks under the Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks brands. Beyond trucking, AB Volvo offers an extensive portfolio of construction machines—including wheel loaders, excavators and compact equipment—through Volvo Construction Equipment and SDLG, as well as bus and coach solutions via Volvo Buses, Prevost and Nova Bus.

In addition to vehicles and machinery, AB Volvo operates in the marine and industrial engine markets through its Volvo Penta division, supplying propulsion systems for leisure boats, yachts, commercial vessels and power generation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.