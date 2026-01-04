Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Shares Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.83. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.66.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.70.
Ströer SE & Co KGaA is a Germany?based provider of out?of?home (OOH) and digital advertising solutions. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes classic billboard advertising, street furniture media, transport advertising and large?format digital displays. Through its OOH business, Ströer enables brands to reach consumers in urban centres, retail locations and on public transport networks.
In its digital segment, Ströer operates online marketing services such as programmatic display, search engine marketing and performance?based solutions for advertisers.
