AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Shares Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.06 and last traded at $182.6750. Approximately 2,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 4.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) is a global biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s research and development efforts are concentrated in three main therapeutic areas: oncology; cardiovascular, renal and metabolism; and respiratory, inflammation and autoimmunity. AstraZeneca’s product portfolio includes targeted therapies for lung and breast cancers, novel agents for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, and inhaled treatments for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The company was formed in 1999 through the merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the United Kingdom’s Zeneca Group, creating one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms.

