Dave (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.94. 9,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 63,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Dave Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a technology-driven financial services company that offers a suite of digital banking and budgeting tools designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees and better manage their day-to-day finances. Through its mobile application, Dave provides interest-free cash advances of up to a few hundred dollars, automated expense tracking, budgeting insights and early access to direct deposits. The platform also offers a subscription-based membership that bundles these features with tools such as savings recommendations and credit-building services, creating an alternative to traditional banking products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Dave began as a peer-to-peer lending network before pivoting to a more comprehensive personal finance solution.

Featured Articles

