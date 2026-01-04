International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 359 and last traded at GBX 359. Approximately 1,113,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,788,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.20.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS). Royal Mail operates as the Universal Service Provider of mail in the UK delivering to over 31 million addresses, provides international mail and is transforming its unrivalled network infrastructure to win in the parcels market.

