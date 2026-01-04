Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.24 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and $3.24 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 848,972,568 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

