Navcoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.68 Thousand

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $55.68 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. The official website for Navcoin is nav.io. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

