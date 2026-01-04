GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.77 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

