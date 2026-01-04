Bitcoiva Price Up 7.8% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $240.97 million and $180.21 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $15.02 or 0.00016463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,316.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.05 or 0.00702929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00020563 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 15.03057563 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $180,366.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

