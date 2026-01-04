EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 2,221,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,940% from the average daily volume of 31,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

EZFill Stock Down 7.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.53.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

