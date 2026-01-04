Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Blue Moon Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

About Blue Moon Group

(Get Free Report)

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care and cleaner products, including fabric softener, machine wash, classic, bacteria and odor removal, sportswear exclusive, hand-wash exclusive, and special laundry, as well as pre-wash treatment, travel-exclusive pack, and stain remover; and anti-septic disinfectant, such as multi-purpose, fabric, and household sanitiser.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.