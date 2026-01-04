Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Up 2% – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 4,698,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60,368% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.2250.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the development and operation of high?purity lithium projects in Brazil. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo hard?rock lithium deposit in the state of Minas Gerais, which is one of the world’s highest?grade, large?scale spodumene deposits. Sigma Lithium aims to produce battery?grade lithium concentrate to supply the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Through its vertically integrated operations, Sigma Lithium oversees all stages of the lithium production process, including exploration, mine development, processing, and logistics.

