WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.0201 and last traded at $16.0550. 52,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 36,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Down 10.5%

The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 126.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements. HYIN was launched on May 6, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

