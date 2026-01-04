OmniFlix Network (FLIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Thousand

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2.52 thousand worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded up 88.9% against the US dollar.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.00894397 USD and is up 46.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,358.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

