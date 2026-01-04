PotCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.92 Thousand (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $404.95 thousand and approximately $13.92 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00090614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00006520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

