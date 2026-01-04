VerusCoin Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $73.42 million and $136.81 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,353.28 or 1.00146682 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,337.38 or 1.00088648 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 20th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 79,764,642 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.verus.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. Verus has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verus is 0.92505824 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $304.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.verus.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

