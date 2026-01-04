Burford Capital (OTCMKTS:BRFRF) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (OTCMKTS:BRFRF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.92. 1,374,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14,256% from the average session volume of 9,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Burford Capital Trading Down 1.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital is a leading global finance and professional services company specializing in litigation and arbitration funding. The firm provides non-recourse capital to law firms and corporate clients, enabling them to manage cash flow, reduce risk, and pursue meritorious claims without shouldering the full financial burden of complex disputes.

In addition to single-case funding, Burford Capital offers structured portfolio financing solutions, giving clients access to capital against a group of cases or claims.

