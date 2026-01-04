Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Up 5% – What’s Next?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.40. 4,838,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,144,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05.
Savannah Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £156.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.92.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
With over 200 MMboe of hydrocarbon resources in Nigeria and Niger, and a Reserves and Resources life of over 26 years, Savannah aspires to play a long-term role in supplying the energy Africa needs. In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 17% of Nigeria’s available thermal power generation capacity.
