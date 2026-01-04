Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Up 5% – What’s Next?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.40. 4,838,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,144,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05.

Savannah Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £156.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.92.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and power projects.

With over 200 MMboe of hydrocarbon resources in Nigeria and Niger, and a Reserves and Resources life of over 26 years, Savannah aspires to play a long-term role in supplying the energy Africa needs. In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 17% of Nigeria’s available thermal power generation capacity.

