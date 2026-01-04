IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 105,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 78,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IBEX Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 51,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 121.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 65.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

