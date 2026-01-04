Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2022 and last traded at $0.2022. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1886.

Baylin Technologies Trading Up 7.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc is a Canada-based designer and manufacturer of radio frequency (RF) products and solutions for wireless infrastructure. The company’s portfolio includes a range of antennas, cable assemblies, filters, combiners and related passive RF components that support macro cell and small cell networks, in?building distributed antenna systems (DAS) and private network deployments. Baylin’s offerings are engineered to optimize network performance by delivering reliable signal transmission, low loss and wide bandwidth across multiple frequency bands.

Founded in the 1980s and headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Baylin Technologies operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Canada, the United States and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.