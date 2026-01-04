Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $645.16 Thousand

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $645.16 thousand worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,270.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.00702719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00016455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.00958207 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $1,962,937.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.