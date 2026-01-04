Centrifuge Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $987.52 thousand worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,379.50 or 1.00119476 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,337.38 or 1.00088648 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 680,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 574,264,977 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.12768231 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $632,498.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.