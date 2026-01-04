Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) & Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Financial Comparison

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 1.83% 0.19% 0.12% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Hang Lung Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta $252.33 million 10.25 $223.35 million $0.02 1,528.65 Hang Lung Group $1.51 billion N/A $276.02 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Hang Lung Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 2 2 2 0 2.00 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Summary

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Hang Lung Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

