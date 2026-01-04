Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.64 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $10.31 million and $4.64 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00008852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003870 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.00886032 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $9,083,413.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

