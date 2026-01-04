Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Head to Head Review

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 21.10% 26.59% 9.51% Oportun Financial 3.19% 17.61% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 3 4 1 2.75 Oportun Financial 2 3 2 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.98%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than WisdomTree.

78.6% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Oportun Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $427.74 million 4.11 $66.69 million $0.65 19.24 Oportun Financial $1.00 billion 0.22 -$78.68 million $0.66 7.67

WisdomTree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Oportun Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

