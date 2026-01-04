Contrasting Commerce.com (CMRC) and Its Competitors

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Commerce.com to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 2 2 2 0 2.00 Commerce.com Competitors 84 184 204 9 2.29

This is a summary of current recommendations for Commerce.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Commerce.com presently has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 104.43%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 78.83%. Given Commerce.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million -$27.03 million -25.38 Commerce.com Competitors $257.93 million -$40.93 million -8.12

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce.com beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

